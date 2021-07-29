Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of LON MARS traded down GBX 0.63 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 85.12 ($1.11). 950,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.22. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of £562.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

