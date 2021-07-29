Martin Babinec Sells 12,100 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $880,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,540,756.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $882,332.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00.

TNET stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.42. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,680,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

