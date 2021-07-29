Martin Marietta Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 803 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 929% compared to the average daily volume of 78 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM traded up $4.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $371.57. 8,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,484. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

