Martin Thompson Sells 850 Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Martin Thompson sold 850 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64), for a total transaction of £11,475 ($14,992.16).

Martin Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Martin Thompson sold 850 shares of James Cropper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £12,087 ($15,791.74).

Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Thursday. James Cropper PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 781 ($10.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £128.99 million and a P/E ratio of 82.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,275.66.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

