Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $59.38. 15,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,286. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

