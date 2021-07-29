Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85 from $3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.216 billion from $1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.850 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.80.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.80. 368,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,327. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.