Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85 from $3.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.216 billion from $1.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.850 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.80.
Shares of Masimo stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.80. 368,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,327. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.85.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
