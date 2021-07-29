Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Shares Down 3.4%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85. 123,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 94,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $458.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset infrastructure activities in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data center solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

