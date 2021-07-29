Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $97.45 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.