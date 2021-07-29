Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ MXIM opened at $97.45 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
Recommended Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.