MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

NYSE:MXL opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.08.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384 in the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

