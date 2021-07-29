MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

