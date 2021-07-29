MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.30. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.23, with a volume of 8,379 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$473.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.45683 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

In related news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 79,600 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total value of C$1,374,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,657,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,630,206. Insiders sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491 in the last quarter.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

