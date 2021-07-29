MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.30. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.23, with a volume of 8,379 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$473.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.45683 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 79,600 shares of MCAN Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total value of C$1,374,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,657,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,630,206. Insiders sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock worth $2,151,491 in the last quarter.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
