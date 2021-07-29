Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. lowered their price objective on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

MDLA opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $281,786.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,418,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $98,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 876,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,423,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 63.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

