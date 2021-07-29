Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMIZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SMIZF remained flat at $$6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98. Meliá Hotels International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by MeliÃ¡, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as MeliÃ¡ PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

