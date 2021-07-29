Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,694. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

