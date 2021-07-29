Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $18,961,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 537,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,994. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

