Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.