Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Up 6.7% on Strong Earnings

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.47. 1,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 210,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $304,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 92.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 139,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

