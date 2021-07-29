Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%.

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 12,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

