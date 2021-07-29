Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%.
Shares of MEOH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. 12,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
