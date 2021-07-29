MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $392,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.