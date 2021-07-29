MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.63). MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($1.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 321,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,799. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $197,494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $160,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

