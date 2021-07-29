Micromines 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.00 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $49,448.95 and $41.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Micromines has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00100143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00123440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.13 or 1.00024898 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.65 or 0.00791668 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

