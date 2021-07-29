Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $187,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.29.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

