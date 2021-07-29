Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.29.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.22 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

