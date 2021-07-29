Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591,961 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of CareTrust REIT worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 77,612 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

