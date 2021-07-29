Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.12, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.35. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.