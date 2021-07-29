Millennium Management LLC Has $13.48 Million Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2,366.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,364 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $13,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock valued at $14,806,963. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND opened at $126.21 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

