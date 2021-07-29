Millennium Management LLC Sells 24,854 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:DNB opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.31.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

