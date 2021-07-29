Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,171,680 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 64.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,343,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,171,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.15.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

