Millennium Management LLC Sells 667,736 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,736 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

