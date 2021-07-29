Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 3,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 43,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

Mission Advancement Company Profile (NYSE:MACC)

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

