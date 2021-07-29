Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the June 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MITI remained flat at $$0.19 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,153. Mitesco has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

