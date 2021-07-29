Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS.

NYSE MOH traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.09. 4,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,247. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

