Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%.

MCRI traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.84. 4,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

