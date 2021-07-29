Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Down 55.9% in July

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MONDY traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82.

Get Mondi alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.