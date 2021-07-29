Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Down 55.9% in July

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on MONDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,469. Mondi has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

