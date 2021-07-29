Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.42.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 260,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,965. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,709,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after buying an additional 56,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

