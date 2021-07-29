Morgan Stanley Acquires 17,560 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $95,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $545.74 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $553.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.