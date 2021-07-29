Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 6.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $97,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at $879,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

