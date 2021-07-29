Morgan Stanley Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 457,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $93,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

