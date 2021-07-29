Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,947,965 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 13.29% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $87,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 130,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 65,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.64. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

