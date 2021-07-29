Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

