Morgan Stanley Sells 330,124 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $84,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,005,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,729,000 after purchasing an additional 971,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.54). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

