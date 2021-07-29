Morgan Stanley Sells 88,917 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $89,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,517 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after purchasing an additional 771,370 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.