Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MYHI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 594,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,927. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Mountain High Acquisitions
Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain High Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.