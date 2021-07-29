Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MYHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 681,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MYHI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 594,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,927. Mountain High Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Mountain High Acquisitions

Mountain High Acquisitions Corp focuses on the acquisition and development of businesses and other assets within the hemp industry. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

