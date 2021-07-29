Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $27.96 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mplx from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of MPLX opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11. Mplx has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Mplx by 5.5% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Mplx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Mplx by 12.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

