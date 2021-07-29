MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $591.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $517.43. MSCI has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $596.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

