MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $574.71.

Shares of MSCI opened at $591.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.43. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $596.47. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after buying an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

