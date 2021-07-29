MultiCoinCasino Hits Market Cap of $48,296.46 (MCC)

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. MultiCoinCasino has a total market cap of $48,296.46 and approximately $41.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MultiCoinCasino has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One MultiCoinCasino coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,842.26 or 1.00546778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.00797935 BTC.

MultiCoinCasino’s genesis date was March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MultiCoinCasino is www.publish0x.com/mcc . MultiCoinCasino’s official website is go.multicoin.casino

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

