Murphy USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,282 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,507% compared to the average volume of 30 call options.

MUSA stock opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.61.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

