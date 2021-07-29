Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $307,721.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

